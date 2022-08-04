First Responders in Chelsea Make ‘Aggressive Attack' to Knock Down Fire

A fire broke out overnight at a three-decker building in Chelsea, Mass. that took an aggressive response by first responders to knock down.

The call came in for the fire on John Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Chelsea Fire Department Chief Leonard Albanese.

The first firefighters to arrive on scene found heavy fire on the first floor of the building, that extended to the second floor. Chelsea first responders made an "aggressive interior attack," the chief said on scene, and were able to knock down the fire on the first floor. It took multiple companies and mutual aid to knock the fire down on the additional floors.

No firefighters or residents were hurt in the fire, the chief said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The building has 12 units, and Chief Albanese said a "number" of people will be displaced, but he could not provide specifics yet.

This is the second fire reported on in Chelsea this week, both of which had first responders working in humid conditions.

"The guys did a phenomenal job," Chief Albanese said. "Really, really strong work. Especially first arriving companies. It's muggy out tonight. They had heavy, heavy fire on arrival. The fire was blowing across the street. They did a tremendous job with a really aggressive interior attack to keep this from taking the whole building."

Six units were impacted by the fire. Fire officials have not said yet what may have caused the fire.