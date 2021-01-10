First Responders in Mass. to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines Starting Monday

First responders in Massachusetts will roll up their sleeves on Monday when they receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some communities have already administered the vaccine to emergency responders.

In Needham, the city’s public health department will administer the vaccine to police and firefighters. Emergency responders in Dover and Medfield will also get the vaccine.

Needham Police Chief John Schlittler and Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon will be the first in their department to receive the vaccine Monday morning.

The largest ambulance company in Massachusetts is getting ready to distribute the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, once available.

During a press conference this week, Governor Charlie Baker laid out three ways the vaccine can be administered. Departments can have the vaccine administered on site and are to visit Mass.gov/firstrepondervaccine.org for more information.

First responders can also get the vaccine at one of over 60 different sights in the state. The state plans to set up mass vaccinations sites across the Commonwealth.

Gov. Baker says his administration is working with local police and fire departments to roll out a plan to ensure vaccine efforts.