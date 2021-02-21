First Responders Working to Rescue Person Who Fell Through the Ice in Wareham

First responders are working to rescue a person who fell through the ice in Wareham, Massachusetts, officials say.
Wareham police confirmed they responded to the area of 786 County Road for a water rescue. The rescue is happening on a cranberry bog and reservoir, according to the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.
Residents upset by the incident tell NBC10 Boston crews on scene that they believe the search is for a man.
The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team (PCTRT) was activated and multiple departments and members of PCTRT responded and are on scene at this time, including the dive team.
Pictures posted on Twitter show a large response to the area, including a number of divers in the water.
Low temperatures in the region are in the 20s Sunday night.
Several women could be seen hugging at the entrance to the search site, hours into the search for the missing person.
People have been asked to avoid the area at this time.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.