Two blasts of wintry weather could complicate travel this Thanksgiving.

A winter weather advisory has already been issued for parts of northern New England on Tuesday, with anywhere from a quarter to half inch of rain possible in Greater Boton, with mixed precipitation and a chance for up to an inch of snow across the far north and mountains.

Tuesday forecast and snow map

Thanksgiving snowstorm timing

Later in the week, we're looking at chances for significant snowfall overnight Thursday into Friday. Boston could see rain and breezy conditions, with snowfall possible in parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks.

Its track appears to be along or south of the Massachusetts Turnpike at this point, with some minor variations between models.

If the air were colder, this track would put us in the snow zone across much of southern New England. But our temperatures are much milder, and there’s nothing coming to drop us into the cold air. So, we default to rain with this event, except for towns and cities along outer Route 2 and the elevated terrain of western Massachusetts where we could see some mix or snow with minor accumulations.

Thanksgiving travel could be tricky

“The system doesn’t look like a powerhouse right now,” Hayden Frank, a meteorologist with the weather service in Massachusetts, said Sunday. “Basically, this is going to bring rain to the I-95 corridor so travelers should prepare for wet weather. Unless the system trends a lot colder, it looks like rain.”

Frank said he isn't seeing any major storm systems arriving for the weekend anywhere in the country so travelers heading home Sunday can expect good driving conditions. Temperatures, however, will get colder in the East while warming up out West.