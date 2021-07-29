First VaxMillions Winner to Be Announced Thursday

The first winner in a series of 10 big prizes is expected to be announced Thursday as part of Massachusetts' VaxMillions giveaway.

Thursday's winner was chosen from the first drawing, which happened Monday. The announcement of the winner was scheduled for Thursday, per the schedule released by the state last month.

Nearly two million adults have signed up for a chance to win the $1 million prize and around 135,000 teenagers, ages 12 to 17, registered for the $300,000 college scholarship grants as of Friday afternoon, per Gov. Charlie Baker's office.

To be eligible for the drawings, participants must have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and have registered by July 22. Anyone who hasn't yet signed up can do so to be eligible for the remaining drawings. See the VaxMillions deadlines here.

"The names have been pulled, they're currently being vetted and we'll make the announcement on Thursday," Baker told reporters Monday.

If you did sign up for Monday night's drawing, you don't need to be too lucky: adults have better than a one-in-two-million chance to win a million dollars Monday night.

Those numbers indicate that about half of all people eligible to win haven't signed up, since 4.3 million people in total have been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts and no one under 12 is yet approved to be vaccinated.

Since five fully vaccinated adults will each win one $1 million prize, the number of people currently signed up suggest a 1 in 397,986 chance of winning, while those under 18 have a 1 in 26,977 chance.

For context, both sets of odds are much better than the 292,201,338 to 1 odds of winning the Powerball grand prize or 302.5 million to 1 odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Still want to get in on the action? Fully vaccinated residents can enter the drawing at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have internet access or need assistance, there is a call center available to assist with registration. You can reach the call center by calling 211 during the following hours:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live call center workers will be available in English and Spanish, and an additional 100 languages ​​will be available through translators.