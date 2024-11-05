New Hampshire

First votes cast at midnight in small northern New Hampshire town

Polls in Dixville Notch opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

At midnight, the six registered voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their first votes on Election Day.

Residents have cast their first ballots here for the last 60 years.

According to NBC News, the result of the presidential race was a tie, with three people voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and three for former President Donald Trump.

Polls opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m.

New Hampshire state law allows towns or communities like Dixville Notch to open their polls at midnight and close them shortly after, if they can prove that everyone who wanted to vote was able to. Dixville Notch is an unincorporated community in Dixville township in Coos County, located in the northern part of the state, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border.

In 2020, Joe Biden won all five votes in Dixville Notch.

