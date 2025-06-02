First weekend closures on Mass. Pike complete, but more construction delays ahead

The first weekend closure for bridge replacement work on the Massachusetts Turnpike at the Interstate 95 interchange near the Newton-Weston border was completed on time, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in an update Monday.

All but one lane of the highway was closed in both directions between exits 123 and 125 over the weekend for demolition work.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The bridge replacement is part of the larger, $230 million I-90/I-95 Interchange project, which involves rehabilitating eight bridges and replacing five of them. The work involves demolishing the existing bridge, then bringing in pre-fabricated bridge units and installing them, all before the morning rush on Monday.

This stretch of I-90 typically sees about 100,000 cars a day — even on the weekends — and officials had feared hours-long traffic delays due to the work if drivers didn't heed the warnings to find alternative routes. The same stretch will be closed again starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday from June 20-23.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

MassDOT MassDOT

MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said his best advice was for people to avoid the area, if possible. If not, leave early and give yourself a lot of extra time.

Lane closures have taken effect as crews work at the interchange between the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95.

Overall, this work will make this interchange more modernized, according to MassDOT.

While it may cause short-term pain, Gulliver said it's a necessary upgrade that will make for a smoother ride in the future.

"This is going to ensure long-term there are no safety issues and no surprise closures because we have to do some emergency repairs," he said.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver spoke with NBC10 Boston Friday morning about this weekend's bridge work that will cause major traffic on the Mass. Pike, as well as residual traffic other places like Route 128 and local roadways. Follow NBC10 Boston:https://instagram.com/nbc10bostonhttps://tiktok.com/@nbc10bostonhttps://facebook.com/NBC10Bostonhttps://twitter.com/NBC10Bostonhttps://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com