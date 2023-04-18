Fisher College Baseball Players Helped by Maryland Fire Department After Bus Fire

More than 30 Fisher College baseball team members were left stranded after a bus fire on Interstate 95 in Maryland, but a fire department in the area stepped in and made sure they were taken care of.

On Sunday, crews with the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company in Maryland responded to a bus fire on I-95 at around 11:30 a.m.

Photos from the aftermath of the fire show heavy damage on the inside of the bus, with seats and left completely charred.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 32 Fisher College baseball players weren't left on the side of the road, though.

While they waited for another bus to be sent from Boston, they were taken to the fire station to wait, while enjoying some food and hospitality.

One comment from a mom of one of the players was thankful for firefighters' help.

"I thank you all so much for taking care of them," she wrote. "Your kindness meant so much!! You are all hero’s! God bless you all"