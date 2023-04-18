Local

Fisher College

Fisher College Baseball Players Helped by Maryland Fire Department After Bus Fire

What was surely a chaotic ordeal turned into a relaxing experience for the baseball team, as they enjoyed food and hospitality from a Maryland fire department

By Matt Fortin

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company

More than 30 Fisher College baseball team members were left stranded after a bus fire on Interstate 95 in Maryland, but a fire department in the area stepped in and made sure they were taken care of.

On Sunday, crews with the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company in Maryland responded to a bus fire on I-95 at around 11:30 a.m.

Photos from the aftermath of the fire show heavy damage on the inside of the bus, with seats and left completely charred.

The 32 Fisher College baseball players weren't left on the side of the road, though.

While they waited for another bus to be sent from Boston, they were taken to the fire station to wait, while enjoying some food and hospitality.

One comment from a mom of one of the players was thankful for firefighters' help.

"I thank you all so much for taking care of them," she wrote. "Your kindness meant so much!! You are all hero’s! God bless you all"

