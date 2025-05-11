Fisherman dies after falling into water in Hudson, NH

A fisherman has died after he fell into the water while fishing in Hudson, New Hampshire on Sunday, according to state police.

Marine Patrol officers from New Hampshire State Police first responded around 9:25 a.m. for a report of a man who fell into the water while fishing at Beaver Brook, off Sullivan Road. The victim, 65-year-year John Coutu, was found dead after a search.

Investigators believe his death was an accidental drowning, though the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make a final determination. Coutu had been fishing from the shore and was not wearing a life jacket when he was found, police noted.

State police the Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire Department, Windham Police Department, Windham Fire Department, Pelham Police Department, Pelham Fire Department, Derry Police Department and Nashua Fire Rescue were all involved in the search.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email him at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.