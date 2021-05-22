Local

Water Rescue

Fishermen Rescued in Gloucester After Being Swept off Rocks

One of the men was found clinging to a lobster buoy 500 feet from shore

By Alec Greaney

gloucester water rescue
@Gloucester_Scan

Two fishermen were rescued from the water in Gloucester after a wave swept them off the rocks, according to officials.

Several people were fishing at Rafe's Chasm Saturday when two men were knocked off by a wave. Two other people with them dove in the water to help, and managed to bring one of the victims safely back to shore.

The second man, however, was pushed further into the ocean, prompting a response from authorities.

First responders to the scene identified that the man was hanging to a lobster buoy about 500 feet from shore. Glouchester's Harbormaster and the Coast Guard in Gloucester arrived soon after and pulled the man from the water, Gloucester fire officials said.

Both men pulled from the water were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The pair of rescuers suffered non-life threatening contusions and abrasions, and were treated on-scene.

