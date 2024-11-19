New video shows bus crash into transit depot building in Fitchburg, hurting man

New video shows a regional bus crash into a transit depot building in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, last week.

The Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus hit a pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, who was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after the incident on 7:48 a.m. Thursday.

The new video, released by the transit agency, shows the bus stopped at the Fitchburg Intermodal Transportation Center on Main Street and letting people off. As passengers start to get on, the bus jerks forward briefly, then again, smashing through glass into the building before coming to a stop.

People nearby can be seen running away; the video released by the MRTA also shows the man being hit before the bus crashes into the building.

Fitchburg police didn't have an update on the injured man's condition as of Tuesday. He hasn't been identified.

State police were still investigating what happened in the crash as of Friday; no one had been charged or cited at the time.

After the crash, Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Roy said the initial call said a person was trapped underneath the bus and the vehicle was on fire.

Upon arrival, the 65-year-old male victim was treated by police officers and emergency medical personnel. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital. He was in critical condition, Roy said.