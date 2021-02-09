Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fitchburg train

Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line to Bus Between Littleton and Boston

Fitchburg commuter rail line users will need to use bus service replacement beginning March 1, adding to travel times.

MBTA Commuter Rail 3
necn

For two months, beginning on March 1, users of the Fitchburg commuter rail line will need to use replacement bus service over a long stretch of the line, a switch that will add to travel times.

The MBTA on Monday announced its plans, which will affect service from the Littleton/Rte. 495 station through stops in Acton, Concord, Lincoln, Waltham and Belmont, with bus service delivering passengers to Alewife Station on the Red Line.

The T says the diversion is needed to install anti-collision train technology, federally mandated work that the agency says will be completed over six months instead of a projected 12-month project if executed with a weekends-only schedule.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Regular rail service will operate between the line's Wachusett Station terminus and the Littleton station, a span that includes stops in Fitchburg, North Leominster, Shirley and Ayer.

The T said the bus service will be in place until Friday, May 2. An express shuttle will operate between Alewife, South Acton and Littleton stations.

As part of service cutbacks, the T eliminated weekend service on the Fitchburg line.

MBTA news

MBTA Commuter Rail Jan 24

MBTA Service Cuts on Commuter Rail, Ferry Service Take Effect

mbta Jan 28

MBTA Execs Got $162K in Bonuses During Painful Pandemic Year

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Fitchburg trainLittletonBoston Tbus serviceFitchburg commuter rail line
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us