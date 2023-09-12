Fitchburg

Fitchburg man charged with murder 10 years after deadly shooting

John Yang has been charged with murder in the 2013 shooting death of Shaun Hibbard in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro and John Moroney

A man is facing a murder charge more than 10 years after a shooting that left another man dead in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said 42-year-old John Yang was arraigned Tuesday in Fitchburg District Court on a charge of murder.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2013, 33-year-old Shaun Hibbard was shot near the intersection of Forest Street and Charles Street.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls after Hibbard knocked on doors looking for help.

Hibbard collapsed in a pool of blood on a front porch. He was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors did not say what led to Yang's arrest a decade later.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney's office at 508-453-7589 or email WorcesterDAunresolved@mass.gov, prosecutors said Tuesday.

