Fitchburg school on lockdown; students and staff safe, district says

A school in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was briefly on lockdown Wednesday, the district said, though details about happened at Goodrich Academy were scarce.

After saying that students and staff were safe, with law enforcement at the school on Goodrich Street, Fitchburg Public Schools said students were being dismissed about 3 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They also said in the Facebook post that details about what's believed to have taken place would be released later Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Fitchburg police for information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An ambulance, police cars and a fire truck were seen outside the school Wednesday afternoon.