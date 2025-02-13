Five arrested on riot charges after fight that ended with shot fired Manchester, NH

Five people are facing riot charges in a November 2024 fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to police.

Police said the started shortly after midnight on Nov. 30, when officers were called to break up a fight at a car meet on Holt Avenue. When they arrived, several vehicles were trying to leave the area.

Investigators determined that two women got into a fight that escalated as several men joined in. Video from a bystander showed people scuffling on the ground. At one point someone can be seen beating another person with a crowbar and then a the sound of a single gunshot rang out.

Five people were arrested this week and charged with felony riot in the case: 24-year-old Matthew Patrick

Johnson of Windham, 23-year-old Sophia Santosuosso of Windham, 19-year-old Omar Mahmoud Chatila

of Derry, 20-year-old Kalyse Allar-Foote of Franklin, and 23-year-old Christopher Armstrong of Raynham, Massachusetts. Johnsonw as also charged with reckless conduct (deadly weapon), criminal threatening (deadly weapon), and criminal mischief.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police.