Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Westborough

Five Displaced in Westborough Fire

Westborough Fire Department say they responded to a report of a fire at 1:23 a.m. at 11 Chauncey Circle.

By Irvin Rodriguez

fire truck generic
NBC Bay Area

Five people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Westborough Fire Department say they responded to a report of a fire at 1:23 a.m. at 11 Chauncey Circle.

According to authorities, residents were awakened by smoke detectors and had evacuated.The fire was under control by about 2:10 a.m.

The house had over $150,000 in damages, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fire department said an investigation determined that the cause of the fire was a faulty fireplace.

A fire in the early morning hours can be especially dangerous. In this case working smoke detectors gave residents critical seconds to leave the house, and prevented what could have been severe injury or even a tragedy,” Chief Patrick Purcell said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing

This article tagged under:

WestboroughMassachusettsfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us