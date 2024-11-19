Cape Cod

Five hurt in fiery car crash on Cape Cod

Of the five hospitalized, two have injuries that firefighters characterized as life-threatening

By Matt Fortin and Alysha Palumbo

Five people were hurt and a car caught on fire during a crash Monday night in Harwich, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. Monday, around the intersection of Queen Anne Road and Rebecca Road, where firefighters said that a car went off the road, drove through a guardrail and caught on fire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When police responded, four people were outside of the car, and a fifth was still inside. Police used a fire extinguisher to knock the flames down and were able to get the fifth person out, according to Harwich fire.

As firefighters arrived, the car was fully involved, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the car fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Three people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

More Cape Cod news

Cape Cod Nov 16

Woman driving drunk crashes into parked cruiser on Cape Cod, police say

Cape Cod Nov 13

Driver critically hurt in crash during police chase in Falmouth, police say

This article tagged under:

Cape Codharwich
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us