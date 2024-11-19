Five hurt in fiery car crash on Cape Cod

Five people were hurt and a car caught on fire during a crash Monday night in Harwich, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. Monday, around the intersection of Queen Anne Road and Rebecca Road, where firefighters said that a car went off the road, drove through a guardrail and caught on fire.

When police responded, four people were outside of the car, and a fifth was still inside. Police used a fire extinguisher to knock the flames down and were able to get the fifth person out, according to Harwich fire.

As firefighters arrived, the car was fully involved, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the car fire.

Three people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.