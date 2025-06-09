Five injured in crash following high-speed police pursuit at speeds up to 130 mph

Five people were injured when the SUV they were in crashed in Taunton, Massachusetts, early Monday morning following a high-speed police pursuit.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, state police said a trooper saw a white BMX X5 driving south on Route 24 in Taunton at a high rate of speed, which they estimated to be over 100 mph. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and accelerated in an attempt to evade police.

As the suspect vehicle continued driving south on Route 24, state police said it reached speeds of about 130 mph.

A short time later, the SUV lost control and crashed in Taunton.

State police troopers on scene secured the area, called for emergency medical services and began providing first aid to the five occupants of the vehicle. All five were taken ty ambulance to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and state police said charges will be announced in a subsequent update.