Massachusetts

Five injured in crash following high-speed police pursuit at speeds up to 130 mph

Charges are expected to be announced at a later time.

By Marc Fortier

FIle photo of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser.
Getty Images

Five people were injured when the SUV they were in crashed in Taunton, Massachusetts, early Monday morning following a high-speed police pursuit.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, state police said a trooper saw a white BMX X5 driving south on Route 24 in Taunton at a high rate of speed, which they estimated to be over 100 mph. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and accelerated in an attempt to evade police.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As the suspect vehicle continued driving south on Route 24, state police said it reached speeds of about 130 mph.

A short time later, the SUV lost control and crashed in Taunton.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

State police troopers on scene secured the area, called for emergency medical services and began providing first aid to the five occupants of the vehicle. All five were taken ty ambulance to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and state police said charges will be announced in a subsequent update.

More New England news

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Person dies after jumping out of moving vehicle in Bedford, NH

Rhode Island 15 hours ago

‘There are no words': RI community grieves 15-year-old killed in stairwell collapse

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us