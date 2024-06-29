Westborough

Five injured in Westborough crash

Westborough Fire says the crash took place on I-495 at mile marker 60 and five people were injured.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Westborough Crash Scene
Westborough Fire

Authorities are investigating a crash in Westborough, Massachusetts overnight.

According to the fire department says a person was ejected from one of the vehicles during the crash.

The five people injured in the crash were transported to a trauma center.

Authorities added that it was their 4th response to an incident in I-495 during that shift.

