Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Five New Restaurants to Open at Assembly Row in Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like several more dining spots will be coming to a growing development in Somerville.

Eater Boston is reporting that Assembly Row will see the opening of at least five more food and beverage places, including An Nam, a Vietnamese eatery with a location in Marlborough; Civility Social House, a small-plates restaurant and bar from Legendary Restaurant Group (Papagayo, Sip Wine Bar); Tatte Bakery & Cafe, a rapidly-growing local chain; Ten One Tea House, a Taiwanese tea shop with locations in Boston's Back Bay and in Providence, RI; and Tribos Peri Peri, a New Jersey-based chain of restaurants with Portuguese influences.

As mentioned earlier, a few other food options are on their way to Assembly Row as well, including Salt & Stone and an outlet of Union Square Donuts.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us