Five people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after visiting Lincoln, NH

CORRECTION (Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, 6:50 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated where health officials said the people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease may have been exposed.

Five people were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after visiting Lincoln, New Hampshire, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

They developed Legionnaires' disease in June and July, health officials said.

All five people could've been exposed to contaminated water droplets from a cooling tower behind the RiverWalk Resort, according to officials, who are advising residents and visitors to monitor for any symptoms. The people identified as part of the cluster visited areas in downtown Lincoln but there wasn't one location they all visited and were exposed to the bacteria that causes the illness, the agency told NBC10 Boston.

The resort is working with the Department of Health and Human Services to address the contamination, officials said. More test results for the cooling tower are expected next week.

With the cooling tower still operating, exposure risks remain for those within half a mile, officials said.

RiverWalk Resort said in a statement Monday that remediation work, including a complete sanitation, at the cooling tower was completed after starting Friday morning, hours after the agency was notified. More testing will be done later in the week.

"We have been and will continue to partner with DHHS and DES to ensure the safety and protection of our guests and community," Vice President Renee Blood said in a statement, referring anyone with questions or concerns to her, sharing the phone number 603-745-7500 and email rblood@riverwalkatloon.com, as well as New Hampshire health officials.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Legionella bacteria spread when tiny droplets of contaminated water are inhaled, commonly from sources like hot tubs, industrial air conditioning systems and even drinking water.

Most infections are sporadic, though outbreaks can occur, often due to exposure to contaminated communal water in large facilities such as hotels, hospitals and apartment buildings.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease typically appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.