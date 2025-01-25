Five people displaced by early-morning house fire in Randolph

Five people were displaced by a house fire in Randolph, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning.

Randolph fire officials said they responded to a fire in a single-family ranch-style home on Marconi Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the front door of the home. The source of the fire was at the rear of the home, with flames shooting through a basement window. Firefighters made entry to the home and were able to determine that the fire started near the home's heating equipment.

The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes. The basement sustained fire, water and smoke damage, and the first floor also had some smoke damage.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Fire officials said the home is currently uninhabitable due to the damage to the heating system.

Five people who lived in the home were displaced by the fire and are staying with family members in the neighborhood.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

Firefighters from Holbrook and Milton provided mutual aid at the scene, while Braintree and Avon covered Randolph's stations.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire might have been caused by a malfunction in the heating system. The official cause remains under investigation.