Massachusetts

WATCH LIVE: At Least Five People Shot in Boston at Multiple Scenes; No Arrests

Boston police confirm five people were shot Sunday night with at least three different scenes across the city; police have not said if the shootings are related

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police say at least five people were shot Sunday night in a span of about 40 minutes at multiple places across the city.

There are at least three shooting scenes, including Orlando Street, Westview Street and Rosa Street.

Two people were shot at Orlando Street, one of whom has life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be OK.

Another person has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Westview Street, and two more people were shot on Rosa Street but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

Police have not said if the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Police officials are expected to speak sometime Sunday night to provide an update that can be viewed live in the video above.

