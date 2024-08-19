Five people shot in Boston's Franklin Park

An investigation is underway after five people were shot in Boston's Franklin Park on Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of gunfire erupting among a crowd on Circuit Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, the incident occurred on the outskirts of the Dominican Festival that took place on Sunday.

Five people -- three males and two females -- were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have not identified any suspects but say they are reviewing footage from the area.

"We spared no expense, nor any law enforcement resources on this," Cox said in a press conference on Sunday night. "You can't come to our city and do these kinds of things and not expect to be held responsible."