Five Vehicles Involved in Crash on Everett Turnpike; Four People Taken to Hospital

Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials.

Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency online. First responders arrived on scene to find a vehicle into a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and then they transported the person to a hospital in Manchester.

Three other patients were also taken to the hospital, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue. Three additional people refused to be transported on the scene.

Officials have not released any additional information as to what may have led up to the crash.