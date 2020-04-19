Local
Massachusetts

FL Man Dies in Seekonk Crash

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A Florida man has died in a crash in Seekonk, Massachusetts Saturday night. 

Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a crash on I-195 eastbound between Exits 1 and 2. 

Troopers found a 2012 Mercedes C30 had traveled east, when the car drove off the left side of the highway, into the median and struck a tree. Michael Keefe, 60, of Sarasota, Florida, was ejected from the car from the impact. 

As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Keefe was pronounced dead on scene.

The two left lanes were closed during the crash investigation and reconstruction. All lanes were opened at approximately 9:49 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers at this time. 

