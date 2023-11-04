Massachusetts

Flag display in Stoneham open through Veterans Day: ‘Field of Honor'

The display is free to the public and will be open each day through Nov. 12.

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flag display in Stoneham, Massachusetts, for veterans is now up around the clock.

Hundreds of flags sit outside Stoneham Central Middle School -- each one honoring a veteran for their service for the fourth annual Field of Honor organized by the Stoneham Veterans Committee.

There's also a card attached to the flags, displaying their names and their stories -- shining a lot on veterans.

"It means a lot to me that we can do something more than just say, 'thank you for your service,' because we have had people come later in the evening, they break down and cry when they get into the field and say, 'you have no idea how much this means to me," said Maureen Buckley, chairman of the town's veterans committee.

The display is free to the public and will be open each day through Nov. 12. They are also holding a veteran food drive outside the school, collecting non-perishable items like granola bars, canned soup and instant oatmeal packets.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsStonehamVeterans
