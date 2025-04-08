Fires

Flames erupt from burning building in Shirley

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

Flames erupt from a burning building in Shirley, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Shirley Police Department

A fire was burning at a building in Shirley, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The Shirley Police Department shared images of the blaze at the intersection of Route 225 and Mulpus Road. The building appeared to include a barn and a garage.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Police urged people traveling in the area to use another route.

