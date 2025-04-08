Flames erupt from burning building in Shirley

A fire was burning at a building in Shirley, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The Shirley Police Department shared images of the blaze at the intersection of Route 225 and Mulpus Road. The building appeared to include a barn and a garage.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Police urged people traveling in the area to use another route.