Flames erupt from burning building in Shirley

A fire was burning at a building in Shirley, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
The Shirley Police Department shared images of the blaze at the intersection of Route 225 and Mulpus Road. The building appeared to include a barn and a garage.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Police urged people traveling in the area to use another route.
