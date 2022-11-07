Local

Methuen

Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen

Hampshire Street is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Flames come out of a damaged roof structure
NBC10 Boston

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

