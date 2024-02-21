New Hampshire

Flames seen shooting from the roof of Kingston home

By Thea DiGiammerino

Exeter, New Hampshire Fire Department

Multiple departments were called in to handle a fire at a home in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Exeter firefighters confirmed they were among the companies called to the scene on Scotland Road. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof as fire crews worked.

More details, including if anyone was home at the time, were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirefire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us