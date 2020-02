Fire crews battled a 4-alarm blaze Wednesday afternoon in South Boston.

The fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. on E. 7th Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Heavy flames could be seen coming through the roof of the two-and-a-half-story duplex.

The fire department tweeted after 6 p.m. that the heavy fire had been knocked down.

There was no immediate word of any potential injuries.