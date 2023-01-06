Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Peabody

Flames Shoot Out of Peabody Home as Crews Battle Fire

By Matt Fortin

A house on fire in Peabody, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A large house fire broke out in Peabody, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Crews were seen battling the fire on Sanborn Street, as smoke billowed from the home.

First responders appeared to be evacuating nearby homes, as firefighters battled the flames.

Details about the fire have not been released yet by fire officials, including what may have started the fire and whether anyone has been hurt in the ordeal.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Peabody News

Peabody Jan 4

US Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Peabody, Police Say

Peabody Dec 12, 2022

Former Peabody Police Sergeant Convicted of Domestic Assault, Strangulation

This article tagged under:

Peabody
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us