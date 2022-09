Firefighters battled a house fire Friday night in Everett, Massachusetts.

The blaze broke out at a two-story building on Pearl Street. Flames were coming up from the roof.

A resident told NBC10 Boston he was inside taking a shower when his 5-year-old child alerted him that someone was outside, yelling for them to get out.

"I don't know what's next," he said.

About 20 people live in the building, according to the man. No one is believed to have been injured.

The cause is under investigation.