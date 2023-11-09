Flames spotted shooting from windows of building in Cambridge

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows of a unit in an apartment building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Witnesses said it was scary to watch the fire break out in a densely packed neighborhood on Gore Street. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters remain on scene and there are road closures in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.