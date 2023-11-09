Cambridge

Flames spotted shooting from windows of building in Cambridge

By Thea DiGiammerino

Nathan Illsley

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows of a unit in an apartment building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Witnesses said it was scary to watch the fire break out in a densely packed neighborhood on Gore Street. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters remain on scene and there are road closures in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us