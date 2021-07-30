Flash Flooding in NH, Vt. Leads to Home Rescues, Washed Out Roads

Heavy, continuous rain in parts of northern New England led to flash flooding, washed out roads and a few home rescues, authorities said.

Police in Marlow, in southwestern New Hampshire, said four people and two animals were rescued Thursday night from a home off of Route 10 that had water rushing into the basement. About 15 miles north, a fire department ladder truck helped with a home rescue in Goshen.

“I’ve never seen it rain that hard in that short of time before,” said Kevin Bevilacqua, a road agent in Goshen. “We’ve got about five roads washed out and a bunch of people out of their houses.”

New Hampshire State Police responded to a number of flash-flooding calls in Goshen and Newport about five miles away.

During the evening shift, members of #NHSP #TroopC responded to multiple calls related to heavy rainfall and flooding. Below are a few photos from Newport (John Stark Highway) and Goshen. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/XDVBdMUsBk — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) July 30, 2021

Flood warnings were in effect for some areas of the state through Saturday morning.

In Bellows, Falls, Vermont, there was waste-deep water in some neighborhoods. Firefighters pumped water from the basements of half a dozen homes. In Putney, a number of local roads were closed by flooding.

Highway workers will be out Friday assessing the damage.