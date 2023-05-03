Flash Snow Event Damages Road on Mt. Washington

Roads were damaged after Mt. Washington received 3+ inches of rain/snow on Monday.

The section of Mt. Washington Auto Road 1.6 miles from the summit was washed out as a result, they said on a Faceboook post.

Images show large potholes and crews working to fix the areas covered with water and snow on the road.

The post says that repairs are underway and could last a couple of weeks.

"Weather permitting, we are on schedule to open the 2023 season for weekends in mid May with daily operations starting Memorial Day Weekend." said the Mt. Washington Auto Road Facebook Page.