Flatbed hauling excavator hits Storrow Drive Tunnel entrance

An excavator being carried by a flatbed truck was "Storrowed" Wednesday in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the entrance of Storrow Drive Tunnel around 2:20 p.m. after a ceiling beam was hit.

Police said they issued a citation to the flatbed's driver.

Footage from the scene showed the damaged excavator being lifted by crane back onto the flatbed.

State police said the Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined there was no structural damage.

All lanes of the roadway were reopened to traffic around 4:15 p.m., police said.