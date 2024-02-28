Boston

Flatbed hauling excavator hits Storrow Drive Tunnel entrance

An excavator was "Storrowed" while being transported by a flatbed truck in Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police

NBC10 Boston

An excavator being carried by a flatbed truck was "Storrowed" Wednesday in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the entrance of Storrow Drive Tunnel around 2:20 p.m. after a ceiling beam was hit.

Police said they issued a citation to the flatbed's driver.

Footage from the scene showed the damaged excavator being lifted by crane back onto the flatbed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police said the Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined there was no structural damage.

All lanes of the roadway were reopened to traffic around 4:15 p.m., police said.

More on "Storrowing" incidents

traffic Sep 5, 2023

‘Storrowing:' A Boston tradition officials wish would end

storrow drive Aug 28, 2023

Will this new sign save trucks from Storrow Drive's bridges?

driving Aug 24, 2023

New Mass. PSA on ‘Storrowing': ‘Together, we can not hit a bridge with a truck'

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsstorrow drive
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us