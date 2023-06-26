Flatbread Company has closed one of its Mass. locations

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The sole remaining Boston-area location of a group of flatbread pizza spots has shut down.

According to an article in the Bedford Citizen, Flatbread Company in Bedford has closed its doors after being in business for 18 years, with founder Jay Gould saying that "We are saddened that due to the financial impact of the pandemic combined with a slow recovery has brought us to make this difficult decision," while President/COO Jason M. Lyon states that "Our Monday through Friday lunch business which accounted for more than 50% of our weekly sales is no longer there. We've waited for two and half years for it to bounce back; unfortunately, we can't hold out any longer to see what the future holds."

With the closing of the Bedford location and the switching of outlets in Brighton, Somerville, and Salem to American Flatbread, there are no more Flatbread Company restaurants in the Greater Boston area, with the closest one now being in Amesbury.

The address for the now-closed Flatbread Company in Bedford was 213 Burlington Road, Bedford, MA, 01730. The website for the Amesbury location (as well as outlets in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Hawaii) can be found at https://flatbreadcompany.com/

