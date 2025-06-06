Boston Business Journal

Flavor Boom plans to open in Cambridge's Kendall Square

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Flavor Boom

This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

It looks like a trio of dining spots that offer Asian and Mediterranean dishes will be joined by a fourth location.

According to a Bluesky post from @troysch1.bsky.social, Flavor Boom is planning to open in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge, taking over the space on Broadway that has been home to Kendall Kitchen. A licensing committee hearing page confirms this, saying that the upcoming restaurant would have seating for 36 and apparently being open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Once it opens, the new spot will join others in downtown Boston, Jamaica Plain, and Watertown, and based on those locations, the new outlet could see such options as black pepper pork, tamarind chicken, eggplant zaalouk, and sofrito stew.

Kendall Kitchen has another location at Riverside Center on Grove Street in Newton.

The address for the upcoming location of Flavor Boom in Kendall Square is 201 Broadway, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for all locations is at https://www.flavorboom.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
