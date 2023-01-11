Over 130 Flights Delayed at Boston's Logan Airport Amid Nationwide FAA Outage

Amid a nationwide FAA system outage, domestic flights have been grounded, impacting passengers in Boston and across the U.S.

The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information" systems.

Due to an FAA system outage, the FAA has issued a ground stop for all flights until further notice. — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) January 11, 2023

Massachusetts Port Authority, the agency that operates Logan International Airport, has asked passengers to check with their airline on the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

A departure board in Terminal B at Logan showed many flights being delayed until 9 a.m. or later.

As of around 8:20 a.m., FlightAware said there were 134 total delays at Logan Airport, and 3,704 total domestic delays.

#FAA ordering all airlines to pause departures until 9am ET while they restore their NOTAMS system used to relay info to personnel about flight operations across the country. The outage has caused dozens of delays at #Boston’s #LoganAirport. Pics of terminal B by @dmscott pic.twitter.com/B8xoBPPm6x — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) January 11, 2023

People were seen waiting around at terminal gates in the airport throughout the morning.