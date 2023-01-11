Local

Logan Airport

Over 130 Flights Delayed at Boston's Logan Airport Amid Nationwide FAA Outage

A departure board in Terminal B at Logan showed many flights being delayed until 9 a.m. or later

By Oscar Margain and Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amid a nationwide FAA system outage, domestic flights have been grounded, impacting passengers in Boston and across the U.S.

The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information" systems.

Massachusetts Port Authority, the agency that operates Logan International Airport, has asked passengers to check with their airline on the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

A departure board in Terminal B at Logan showed many flights being delayed until 9 a.m. or later.

As of around 8:20 a.m., FlightAware said there were 134 total delays at Logan Airport, and 3,704 total domestic delays.

People were seen waiting around at terminal gates in the airport throughout the morning.

