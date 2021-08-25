Local

Plainville

Flipped Dump Truck Causes Delays on I-495 in Plainville

The truck flipped over on I-495 northbound in Plainville, Mass.

By Jake Levin

Commuters in Plainville, Massachusetts are dealing with delays caused by a flipped over dump truck on Interstate 495 northbound in town Wednesday morning.

The truck, which spilled debris, has caused several drivers to get flat tires on the roadway.

The driver of the dump truck, a 43-year-old male from Fitchburg, as well as a 41-year-old passenger, were unharmed, Massachusetts State Police said. No other injuries to motorists have been reported.

Two lanes are currently getting past the incident, with traffic backed up to Route 140.

