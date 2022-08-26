Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England

By Staff Reports

Flooded roads in Newton, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region.

In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

A tree came down on a car on Ludlow Drive in nearby Worcester.

Footage posted to social media showed flooded roads in Worcester, Newton, Wellesley and other communities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The storms could be felt from Connecticut — where tornado warnings were issued but have since been expired — to Maine.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

revere

Court Orders High-Rise Owners to Provide Temporary Housing for Residents Displaced by Fire

missing kids

See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods

Click here to see active severe weather alerts in New England.

This article tagged under:

WeatherNew EnglandfloodingLightningthunderstorm
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us