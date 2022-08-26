Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England

Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region.
In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike.
A tree came down on a car on Ludlow Drive in nearby Worcester.
Footage posted to social media showed flooded roads in Worcester, Newton, Wellesley and other communities.
The storms could be felt from Connecticut — where tornado warnings were issued but have since been expired — to Maine.
