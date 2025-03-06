Flooding possible in Vermont due to ice jams

Ice jams could cause localized flooding in parts of Vermont, NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV reports.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning near Moretown after a suspected ice jam caused "impressive" river rise in the area. With rain expected Thursday and warm temperatures causing snow melt, further river rise is expected and flooding is possible.

Several rivers, including Johnson, Lamoille, the east branch of the Passumpsic, Mad River and New Haven rivers are showing signs of ice movement, the NWS cautioned early Thursday morning.

Ice jams are when chunks of ice clump together and clog up the flow of a river. Flooding would happen upstream of the ice jam.

