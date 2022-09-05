Flooding Shuts Down Part of I-95, Route 10 in Providence; Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties.

Flash Flood Warning through 5:30PM for portions of Bristol County MA, Bristol County RI, Kent County, & Providence County! Up to 4” of rain has fallen..an additional 1-3” expected! Don’t travel through flooded roadways! pic.twitter.com/TDhNA50DaR — David J Bagley NBC10 Boston/NECN (@DavidBagleyWX) September 5, 2022

NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding due to runoff into low-lying areas.

Significant flash flooding is ongoing in Providence and Cranston. Some roads have been closed and are impassable due to the heavy rain.

According to Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, Route 10 in Providence is closed in both directions due to flooding near Union Avenue. All travel lanes of Interstate 95 south are blocked at Exit 18/Thurbers Avenue in Providence, and at Exit 16 in Cranston. I-95 is also shut down in both directions at Eddy Street due to flooding. Drivers must seek alternate routes.

An image shared with NECN and NBC10 Boston shows traffic at a standstill just before waist deep water on the roadway ahead of Exit 17.

I just had a flash flood briefing with @RhodeIslandEMA, @RIStatePolice & @RIDOTNews.



We’re urging Rhode Islanders to avoid all unnecessary travel.



Our crews are clearing drains on 95, 10 & 6 to reopen roads. RISP are working to escort stalled vehicles off the road safely.



🧵 — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) September 5, 2022

Gov. Dan McKee said Monday evening he had a flash flood briefing with state police, transportation and emergency officials. Rhode Islanders are urged to avoid all unnecessary travel.

McKee said there are crews working to clear clogged drains on I-95, Routes 10 and 6 in order to reopen roads. The state department of transportation added that heavy rains created a capacity issues.

State police are also working to get stalled vehicles off the roads and to safety.

RIDOT maintenance crews are working to clear clogged drains on state roads at Thurbers Avenue and the 6-10 Connector. Heavy rains created a capacity issue. — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) September 5, 2022

Providence police have directed drivers to avoid several streets and intersections in the area due to flooding that has made the roads not passable.

Interstate 95 North and South at Thurbers Ave

Hartford Ave/Heath St

Smith St/Gentian Ave

1 Exchange St

Pleasant Valley Pkwy/Berlin St

620 Huntington Ave

993 Manton Ave

Valley St/Eagle St

1 Sabin Street

Plainfield Street/Atwood Street

Hayward Street/Pearl Street

Drivers should seek alternate routes in these areas, as well as anywhere else that may be flooded. Do not try to travel through flooded roadways. Cars continue to stall in flood water.

Four inches of rain has fallen Monday as of 4:30 p.m., and another 1-3" is still coming. As such, we expect to see more reports of flooded roads through the remainder of the day, particularly in southeast RI and Massachusetts, and eastern Connecticut.