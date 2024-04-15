Floramo's Restaurant in Malden has closed; plans to open in new location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular spot for steak tips has shut down, though it plans to open back up in another space.

According to a Facebook post, Floramo's Restaurant in Malden is closed, with replies from the place within the thread indicating that it will be reopening in a new location nearby soon. As mentioned in an earlier article, the Wakefield location had shuttered as well a couple of months ago, while the hope is that Floramo's will open back up in Chelsea--which was its original home--at some point in the future.

The Malden location of Floramo's first opened in September of 2022.

The address for the now-closed location of Floramo's Restaurant in Malden was 229 Centre Street (Route 60), Malden, MA, 02148. The website for Floramo's is at http://floramos.net/

