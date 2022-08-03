Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last week, it was reported that an iconic place for steak tips and ribs was expanding to a new location, and now we have learned that another new one appears to be on its way as well.

According to a tweet from Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, Floramo's Restaurant plans to open in that city, taking over the former House of Smoke/Dockside Restaurant space on Route 60. As mentioned earlier, this would be its second takeover of a Dockside space, as the Wakefield location of Dockside is also becoming Floramo's (and whose kitchen already has owner John Floramo behind it). It currently isn't known what is becoming of Floramo's in Chelsea, as a new development is being planned for that space, though the dining spot has been asked to return once construction is complete

The address for the upcoming location of Floramo's Restaurant in Malden is 229 Centre Street (Route 60), Malden, MA, 02148. The website for Floramo's is at http://floramos.net/

