Florida man accused of firing at Rhode Island home stopped with over 1,000 rounds of ammo

A Florida man accused of firing shots at an East Providence home before leading officers on a wild pursuit in Rhode Island last week appeared in court Monday.

More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the black Nissan Armada, and several guns were also found in a backpack discarded along the chase route, according to police.

Law enforcement officials brought more than 100 counts against 43-year-old Joshua Pavao. He currently lives in Kissimmee, Florida, but grew up in Coventry, Rhode Island.

A statement from a spokesperson for the U.S. Marines said Pavao served for four months at Camp Lejeune in 1999 before being discharged.

No pleas were entered in court Monday. Bail was at $100,000 with surety, and Pavao was ordered to turn over all of his firearms and his passport.

WJAR reported that the East Providence community is on edge after the judge lowered bail, allowing Pavao to be released for $10,000. At last check, he had not posted bail.

"It is a little scary knowing this guy could be bonded out with such a low bond," said Aaron Wazlavek, a resident who captured part of the chase on his home security cameras.

"This is the poster person for some kind of mass casualty incident. It makes me nervous," East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva added.

Pavao lives with a parent in Florida and will be allowed to return to the state only after meeting pre-trial conditions, according to officials.

The court clerk’s office did not immediately have the name of an attorney representing Pavao.

During Friday's chase, the suspect crashed into several other vehicles, officials said.

The pursuit ended with Pavao’s SUV crashing and spilling bullets and cartridges on a roadway in East Providence, police said. Pavao abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot and was arrested, according to police.

“This was an extremely volatile situation involving a dangerous and unpredictable suspect who put so many of our residents and police officers in harm's way,” Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said in a written statement over the weekend.

Charges included 106 counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, eluding an officer and obstructing officers.