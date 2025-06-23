Florida man killed in crash in northern NH

A Florida man was killed in a crash Sunday morning in northern New Hampshire.

State police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 115 in Jefferson around 11:46 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found an SUV in a field, off the west side of Route 115 near Stag Hollow Road.

Preliminary investigation determined that the driver, 68-year-old Stephen J. Gooden, of Wentworth, was headed south in a Honda CR-V when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove down an embankment before striking a utility pole and a tree.

Gooden suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

A front seat passenger in the SUV, identified as 70-year-old Maurice C. Sasse Jr., of Silver Springs, Florida, was also injured in the crash. Emergency crews attempted to perform life saving measures, but were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

State police said the crash remains under investigation, but they believe that a medical episode might have contributed to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Conor Doyle at 603-715-7459 or Conor.F.Doyle@dos.nh.gov.