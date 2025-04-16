Flour Bakery opens new location at Boston Common

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of bakery-cafes has opened a new location, and this one resides in a former comfort station.

According to their Instagram page, Flour Bakery is now open on Boston Common, taking over the space that had previously been home to a location of Earl of Sandwich. The new outlet offers baked goods, pastries, hot dogs, soft serve, coffee, and more, and it is currently open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM, though the closing time could change as the days get longer.

The space in which the new location of Flour has moved into had once been a public bathroom known as the Pink Palace for its pink-colored masonry.

The website for Flour is at https://flourbakery.com/

