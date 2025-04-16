Boston Restaurant Talk

Flour Bakery opens new location at Boston Common

By Boston Restaurant Talk

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 21: Baked goods at Flour Bakery at 131 Clarendon St. in Boston are pictured on Jan. 21, 2020. Joanne Chang runs the Flour Bakery empire, but when it comes to her work space, Joanne Chang is like every freelancer whos ever opened a laptop in one of her cafes angling for a good seat, at the mercy of the wireless connection, using a punch code to get into the bathroom. Working on-site keeps her connected to her employees, her customers, her sticky buns. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of bakery-cafes has opened a new location, and this one resides in a former comfort station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to their Instagram page, Flour Bakery is now open on Boston Common, taking over the space that had previously been home to a location of Earl of Sandwich. The new outlet offers baked goods, pastries, hot dogs, soft serve, coffee, and more, and it is currently open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM, though the closing time could change as the days get longer.

The space in which the new location of Flour has moved into had once been a public bathroom known as the Pink Palace for its pink-colored masonry.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The website for Flour is at https://flourbakery.com/

[Earlier Article]
Flour Bakery to Replace Earl of Sandwich at Boston Common

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Air travel 39 mins ago

MassRMV offers walk-in REAL ID appointments for travelers with upcoming trips

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us