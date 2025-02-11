Flu is surging in Mass. and NH this season

The flu is hitting hard across the country in what data shows is one of the worst seasons for the virus in more than a decade.

Flu severity is "very high" in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as of Feb. 1, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Boston Public Health Commission's executive director, says they're seeing the impacts in the city.

“Our wastewater surveillance numbers are up with the concentration in the amount of flu influenza, and the Water that we test regularly is up. Emergency visits across our city are also up, and case cases are up," Ojikutu said.

In Massachusetts, 10.5% of visits to health care providers for the week of Jan. 26 were for flu-like symptoms, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. This is significantly higher than this time for the past several years, according to data dating back to 2019.

There have been 98 flu-related deaths in Massachusetts this season, five of them children. New Hampshire reports 16 adult flu-related deaths so far this season.

Dr. Sandeep Jubbal of UMass Memorial believes fluctuating temperatures are playing a part in the spread of the illness.

“December we had fairly warmer days compared to last years and now generally it’s been really cold outside so everyone’s been moving indoors.”

While flu is a well-established seasonal illness, health care providers worry that people may not take it as a serious threat.

“It’s certainly a concern right now because even though people may not take the flu that seriously, it can certainly cause severe illness and hospitalization and even death," Ojikutu said.

Other respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and RSV can have similar symptoms to the flu, though laboratory testing can confirm a diagnosis. The CDC reports that as of Feb. 7, flu activity remains elevated or increasing in many areas, COVID-19 activity remains elevated, and RSV activity is declining in most areas.

Health officials recommend that everyone six months and older get an annual flu shot.